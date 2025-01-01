Updated Card for The People vs. GCW At Hammerstein Ballroom

GCW has an updated card for their The People vs. GCW event at the Hammerstein Ballroom later this month. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 19th:

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner vs. Effy OR Allie Katch

* GCW World Championship Championship #1 Contenders Match: Effy vs. Allie Katch

* GCW Ultraviolent Champion DLC Match: Matt Tremont vs. Matthew Justice vs. Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Brandon Kirk vs. 1 More TBA

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku vs. Gahbage Daddies

* Steel Cage Match: Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason

* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA

* Yoshihiro Tajiri, Super Crazy & Little Guido vs. The Desperados, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel & Arez

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sydney Akeem

* Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela