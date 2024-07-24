Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The company has the following set for the show, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub:

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty

* Johnny TV & Shane Taylor vs. Atlantis Jr. & Lio Rush

* EJ Nduka vs. Jon Cruz

* Gates of Agony vs. SAP

* Lexy Nair speaks with Red Velvet and Queen Aminata