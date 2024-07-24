wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s ROH TV

July 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 7-25-24 Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV. The company has the following set for the show, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub:

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty
* Johnny TV & Shane Taylor vs. Atlantis Jr. & Lio Rush
* EJ Nduka vs. Jon Cruz
* Gates of Agony vs. SAP
* Lexy Nair speaks with Red Velvet and Queen Aminata

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading