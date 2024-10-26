Updated Card For WWE Crown Jewel 2024

WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 2nd from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

* WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton