Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming

AEW will have a special Homecoming episode of Collision next week in Jacksonville, with two matches and a segment announced. One of the matches is notable in that it features the return of Cool Hand Ang, who has been absent from television since a match in ROH in August. He will team with Daddy Magic and Daniel Garcia against the Undisputed Kingdom. Here is the updated lineup:

* Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* The Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews

* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face