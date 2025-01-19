wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming
January 18, 2025 | Posted by
AEW will have a special Homecoming episode of Collision next week in Jacksonville, with two matches and a segment announced. One of the matches is notable in that it features the return of Cool Hand Ang, who has been absent from television since a match in ROH in August. He will team with Daddy Magic and Daniel Garcia against the Undisputed Kingdom. Here is the updated lineup:
* Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* The Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews
* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face
