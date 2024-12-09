Updated Lineup For CZW Cage Of Death XXII

CZW has an updated lineup for their revival of the Cage of Death that takes place later this month. You can see the lineup below for the event, which takes place on December 21st in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

* Cage of Death: Mickie Knuckles vs. Judge Joe Dred

* CZW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Eran Ashe vs. KENTA vs. Desean Pratt

* CZW Tag Team Championship Match: Milk Chocolate vs. Post Game

* Ultraviolent Four-Way Match: Dimitri Alexandov vs. JJ Allin vs. Tarzan Duran vs. Dr. Redacted

* CZW Wired Championship #1 Contender Guantlet Scramble: Juni Underwood vs. Samwell Thompson vs. Brew Vallon vs. More TBD

* Richard Adonis vs. Griffin McCoy

* Valerie Verman & Cosmic vs. Journey Burke & Alrica Demla

* Rich Swann vs. Lince Dorado

* Nick Gage returns

You can get tickets here.