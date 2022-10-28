wrestling / News

Updated Talent Lineup For WWE’s Mexico Tour This Weekend

October 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Live Mexico Image Credit: WWE

WWE is headed to Mexico for their live events this weekend, and a new report has an updated talent lineup for the show. As noted, the shows take place in Monterrey and Cuidad de Mexico on Saturday and Sunday with the following matches announced:

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle
* Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma
* Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez

PWInsider reports that in addition to those matches, the following talents are set for the shows:

* The Usos
* Sonya Deville
* Karrion Kross and Scarlett
* Liv Morgan
* Solo Sikoa
* Braun Strowman
* Imperium
* Ridge Holland and Butch
* New Day
* Shayna Baszler
* Hit Row
* Shinsuke Nakamura
* Ricochet
* Natalya
* Maximum Male Models
* LA Knight
* Madcam Moss

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, wwe live, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading