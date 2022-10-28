wrestling / News
Updated Talent Lineup For WWE’s Mexico Tour This Weekend
WWE is headed to Mexico for their live events this weekend, and a new report has an updated talent lineup for the show. As noted, the shows take place in Monterrey and Cuidad de Mexico on Saturday and Sunday with the following matches announced:
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle
* Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma
* Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez
PWInsider reports that in addition to those matches, the following talents are set for the shows:
* The Usos
* Sonya Deville
* Karrion Kross and Scarlett
* Liv Morgan
* Solo Sikoa
* Braun Strowman
* Imperium
* Ridge Holland and Butch
* New Day
* Shayna Baszler
* Hit Row
* Shinsuke Nakamura
* Ricochet
* Natalya
* Maximum Male Models
* LA Knight
* Madcam Moss
