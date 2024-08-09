Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including All In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming AEW events, including All In at Wembley Stadium. That event happens on August 25. There are currently 45,148 tickets out. It is looking like it will have around 50,000. This will be lower than this year’s Summerslam but still the second-highest attendance in AEW history. The gate should be around $6 million, the second largest ever outside of WWE.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Arlington has 645 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on August 14 has 1,897 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on August 17 has 692 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales on August 21 has 3,334 tickets out. There are 900 tickets left.

Dynamite in Champaign, IL on August 28 has 848 tickets out.

Collision in Sioux Falls on August 31 has 1,351 tickets out.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on September 4 has 1,510 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on September 6 has 1,724 tickets out.

All Out in Chicago on September 7 has 5,450 tickets out.

Dynamite in Lexington on September 11 has 1,214 tickets out.

Collision in Dayton on September 12 has 880 tickets out.

Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre on September 18 has 1,391 tickets out.

Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York has 3,442 tickets out.