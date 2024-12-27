Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Worlds End

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the Worlds End PPV tomorrow night. That event happens at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. There are currently 6,161 tickets out. There are 443 tickets left on the secondary market with a $27 get-in price.

Fight for the Fallen on January 1 in Asheville, NC has 2,303 tickets out.

Collision on January 4 in Charlotte has 1,501 tickets out.

Dynamite in Clarksville on January 8 has 1,236 tickets out.

Collision in Athens, GA on January 11 has 1,058 tickets out.

Dynamite in Knoxville on January 22 has 910 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Huntsville, AL on January 29 has 871 tickets out.

Collision in Rosenberg, TX on February 8 has 780 tickets out.