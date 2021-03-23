Updated WrestleMania 37 Card

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 37 following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the current lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 10th and 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

Night One

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hurt Business banned from ringside)

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

* The Miz vs. Bad Bunny

Night Two

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Night Not Yet Announced

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

* The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

In addition to the above matches, Braun Strowman challenged Shane McMahon, who accepted. However, the match has yet been officially confirmed.