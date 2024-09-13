Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including NXT Debut on the CW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including the NXT brand’s upcoming debut on the CW. The first show on October 1 in Chicago currently has 5,440 tickets out. Meanwhile, the second show in St. Louis on October 8 has 2,104 tickets out.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Seattle has 13,233 tickets out. There are only 600 left, so it will likely sell out.

RAW in Portland on September 16 has 9,438 tickets out.

Smackdown in Sacramento on September 20 has 12,658 tickets out. There are only 800 tickets left, so it may sell out.

RAW in Ontario, CA on September 23 has 8,561 tickets out and is sold out.

Smackdown in Oklahoma City on September 27 has 6,589 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, GA on September 28 has 3,760 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on September 29 has 3,754 tickets out.

RAW in Evansville on September 30 has 5,744 tickets out.

Smackdown in Nashville on October 4 has 7,083 tickets out.

Bad Blood in Atlanta on October 5 has 13,585 tickets out. There are only 600 tickets left, so it will sell out.

Smackdown in Greenville on October 11 has 4,630 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on October 13 is sold out with 4,611 tickets out.

A live event in Newcastle, UK on October 15 has 6,284 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, UK on October 16 has 2,781 tickets out. The venue, the Co-Op Live building, sits over 20,000. The lack of sales is being blamed on prices, which people have said are too high for a house show.

Smackdown in Columbia on October 18 has 6,278 tickets out.

RAW in Philadelphia on October 21 has 6,359 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn has 6,918 tickets out.

NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26 in Hershey, PA has 4,002 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on October 28 has 6,652 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on November 6 has 4,739 tickets out.

Smackdown in Buffalo on November 8 has 6,138 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on November 11 has 7,067 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on November 15 has 4,821 tickets out.