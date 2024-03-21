wrestling / News
Utami Hayashishita & More Reportedly Leaving STARDOM At End Of Month
March 21, 2024
A number of additional stars are reportedly set to exit STARDOM at the end of the month. Tokyo Sports reports that Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Yuzuki, and Mai Sakurai are all set to exit the company at the close of March.
The four join Giulia as talents departing the company. The outlet reports that the five are expected to join the new promotion from STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa.
Ogawa’s contract with STARDOM was terminated in early February, with Bushiroad saying they had found that Ogawa was poaching STARDOM talent and staff.
