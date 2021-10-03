wrestling / News

UWN Primetime Live Results: First UWN World Champion Crowned, More

October 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
United Wrestling Network UWN Primetime Live

UWN crowned its first United World Champion on UWN Primetime Live last night, with the results online. You can see the full results for the show below, per Fightful:

* Juicy Finau def. Vinnie Massaro and Honest John

* Blake “Bulletproof” Troop def. Jordan Clearwater

* David Finlay def. Will Allday

* Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks def. Daniel Garcia, Taylor Rust & Kevin Martenson

* Ruby Raze def. Viva Va

* DEFY Tag Team Championships Match: Midnight Heat (c) def. PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas)

* United World Championship Tournament Finals: Chris Dickinson def. Mike Bennett to become the first-ever United World Champion

