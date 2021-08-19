UWN To Crown First World Champion Next Month

The United Wrestling Network is set to crown its first-ever World Champion next month in Atlanta. The UWN announced on Thursday that they will crown their first champions in the finals of their tournament, with Mike Bennett facing Chris Dickinson on the September 2nd show from Center Stage Theater.

Pro Wrestling returns to Center Stage Theatre on Thursday September 2nd courtesy of Peachtree TV and United Wrestling Network (UWN) with the all-new Championship Wrestling from Atlanta presented by CarShield. The live television event will feature 3 huge main events including the long-awaited finals of the UWN World Championship tournament featuring Mike Bennett facing “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson.

“When I was an NWA Promoter, I staged an event at Phillips Arena,” states Executive Producer David Marquez. “I learned so much about the local wrestling scene that I hoped to someday return on more of a fulltime basis. About 3 years ago I was a part of the team that brought NWA Power to Georgia Public Broadcasting and fell for the town and fanbase again. I don’t go into new areas without local television partners, so I approached Meredith Broadcasting because they own WPCH-TV/Peachtree TV – the original home of pro wrestling in Atlanta and the former WTBS-17! With the pandemic in full swing, I wasn’t in any hurry to get on the air, so the station staff and our team took our time crafting the relationship. I’m so happy we’ll be on the air starting Saturday September 18th at 10P! Also, the question of venue came up. As much as I loved GPB, I went the other direction and landed in a location deep in Atlanta pro wrestling history, Center Stage. Many are telling me that Atlanta is oversaturated with pro wrestling and that may be true, but this isn’t my first original TV promotion. In the past 3 decades I’ve been a part of a lot of wrestling TV, but for 11 years, my own Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has been seen on close to 300 outlets and in two languages in the US. 5 years ago, we started Championship Wrestling from Arizona with Tucson’s CW and 2 years later we launched Championship Wrestling from Memphis with CW30 to great success. Monthly studio style television wrestling will truly return to Atlanta and I’m grateful to have the opportunity.”

The inaugural card features the very best from around pro wrestling today including talent featured in WWE, Impact, NJPW, AEW and local Georgia favorites.

Scheduled to appear:

* United Wrestling Network World Tag Team Champions Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie “The Bodega”

* The Awakening

* “Drama King” Matt Rehwoldt

* Zicky Dice

* Lord Crewe

* “Killer Bae” Heather Monroe

* Baron Black

* Violence of Action

* Ohio Valley Wrestling Tag Tam Champions The Tate Twins

* “Uptown” Andy Brown

* Sugar Dunkerton

* Caleb Konley

* Dani Jordyn

* Reka Tehaka

* Juicy Finau

* Marti Belle

Plus much, much more.

Tickets for this all ages event start at $10 and are on sale now at https://bit.ly/2VFDa7U with a bell time of 7:15P.