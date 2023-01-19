wrestling / News

Various News: Brandi Rhodes on The Tamron Hall Show, Wild Bill Irwin on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Highspots Streaming Live Interview With El Hijo del Vikingo

January 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Brandi Rhodes Image Credit: AEW

– Brandi Rhodes appeared on The Tamron Hall Show week:

– Wild Bill Irwin is the guest on the latest Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

Highspots TV will be streaming a live interview with El Hijo del Vikingo later tonight:

