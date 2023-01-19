wrestling / News
Various News: Brandi Rhodes on The Tamron Hall Show, Wild Bill Irwin on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Highspots Streaming Live Interview With El Hijo del Vikingo
January 19, 2023 | Posted by
– Brandi Rhodes appeared on The Tamron Hall Show week:
– Wild Bill Irwin is the guest on the latest Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:
– Highspots TV will be streaming a live interview with El Hijo del Vikingo later tonight:
Vikingo will be in Charlotte for a @Highspots autograph signing…
So we’ve decided to stream a live interview afterwards on #HighspotsTV!
Reply with YOUR questions! Hosted by @RobViper! @vikingo_aaa
FREE TRIAL! https://t.co/RsJSL17Dkx pic.twitter.com/xq3gCgXJvB
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) January 19, 2023
