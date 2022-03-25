wrestling / News

Various News: Eric Bischoff Names Which Wrestlers Use Social Media The Best, Pro Wrestling Revolver Headed to Las Vegas, Viewership For Judge Steve Harvey Episode With JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan

March 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Eric Bischoff

– In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff named the two wrestlers he thought were the best at using social media to promote themselves, Becky Lynch and MJF.

He wrote: “Everyone in the biz, any biz, use social media to promote. Some are good, some not so good, others create art. @BeckyLynchWWE and @The_MJF are the latter.

Lynch replied: “Vincent Van Goat

MJF added: “Easy E, I’d kiss you if I didn’t think I’d contract something.

– Sami Callihan’s Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced that it will debut in Las Vegas on May 26-29, as part of Full Tilt weekend with FSW, GCW and Black Label Pro.

– For those wondering, Tuesday’s episode of Judge Steve Harvey, featuring JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan, had 3,247,000 overnight viewers.

