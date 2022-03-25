wrestling / News
Various News: Eric Bischoff Names Which Wrestlers Use Social Media The Best, Pro Wrestling Revolver Headed to Las Vegas, Viewership For Judge Steve Harvey Episode With JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan
– In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff named the two wrestlers he thought were the best at using social media to promote themselves, Becky Lynch and MJF.
He wrote: “Everyone in the biz, any biz, use social media to promote. Some are good, some not so good, others create art. @BeckyLynchWWE and @The_MJF are the latter.”
Lynch replied: “Vincent Van Goat”
MJF added: “Easy E, I’d kiss you if I didn’t think I’d contract something.”
– Sami Callihan’s Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced that it will debut in Las Vegas on May 26-29, as part of Full Tilt weekend with FSW, GCW and Black Label Pro.
🚨BREAKING🚨
*NEW SHOW ALERT*@PWRevolver is coming to VEGAS!
May 26th – May 29th#FullTilt weekend featuring: @FSWVegas @GCWrestling_ @BLabelPro & @PWRevolver
More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/pcwCj6o9Kb
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) March 24, 2022
– For those wondering, Tuesday’s episode of Judge Steve Harvey, featuring JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan, had 3,247,000 overnight viewers.
