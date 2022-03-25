Various News: Eric Bischoff Names Which Wrestlers Use Social Media The Best, Pro Wrestling Revolver Headed to Las Vegas, Viewership For Judge Steve Harvey Episode With JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan

– In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff named the two wrestlers he thought were the best at using social media to promote themselves, Becky Lynch and MJF.

He wrote: “Everyone in the biz, any biz, use social media to promote. Some are good, some not so good, others create art. @BeckyLynchWWE and @The_MJF are the latter.”

Lynch replied: “Vincent Van Goat”

MJF added: “Easy E, I’d kiss you if I didn’t think I’d contract something.”

– Sami Callihan’s Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced that it will debut in Las Vegas on May 26-29, as part of Full Tilt weekend with FSW, GCW and Black Label Pro.

– For those wondering, Tuesday’s episode of Judge Steve Harvey, featuring JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan, had 3,247,000 overnight viewers.