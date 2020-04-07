wrestling / News
Various News: Ethan Page Releases New Vlog, Preview Video for Tonight’s Impact, Joey Janela PPV Now Available
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling talent Ethan Page shared a new vlog from the Atlanta TV tapings for Impact. You can check out that video below.
– Impact Wrestling released a new preview video for tonight’s episode. The show will feature The North defending their tag team titles against Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards. You can check out the preview video below.
– The new Stonecutter Media pay-per-view on AEW wrestler Joey Janela is now available on InDemand PPV for $8.99. Here’s an official synopsis:
The story of professional wrestler Joey Janela and how he became “The Bad Boy” of wrestling.
