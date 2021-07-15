wrestling / News

Various News: Ethan Page Provides Update After Coffin Match, Unforgettable WWE Vehicle Entrances, WCW Thunder Added To Peacock

July 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fyter Fest Ethan Page Darby Allin

– In a post on Twitter, Ethan Page offered an update on his condition after his coffin match with Darby Allin on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “I’m alive. I don’t wanna talk about it.

– WWE has posted a new edition of their Top 10 which looks at unforgettable vehicle entrances.

– Forty-one episodes of WCW Thunder from 1998 have been added to the WWE Network on Peacock.

