Various News: Ethan Page Provides Update After Coffin Match, Unforgettable WWE Vehicle Entrances, WCW Thunder Added To Peacock
July 15, 2021 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Ethan Page offered an update on his condition after his coffin match with Darby Allin on last night’s AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “I’m alive. I don’t wanna talk about it.”
– WWE has posted a new edition of their Top 10 which looks at unforgettable vehicle entrances.
– Forty-one episodes of WCW Thunder from 1998 have been added to the WWE Network on Peacock.