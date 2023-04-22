Various News: MJF and Sammy Guevara Have A Play Date For Their Cats, Gringo Loco On His Match With Vikingo, Impact Wrestling Highlights

– After MJF and Sammy Guevara announced their new alliance on AEW Dynamite, it seems the two set up a play date for their cats.

Guess who had their first play date today?!?!? pic.twitter.com/oHY2OEj8am — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 21, 2023

– Gringo Loco spoke about his match with El Hijo del Vikingo on this past Thursday’s ROH on Honorclub TV.

– Here are highlights from this past Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: