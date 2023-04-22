wrestling / News

Various News: MJF and Sammy Guevara Have A Play Date For Their Cats, Gringo Loco On His Match With Vikingo, Impact Wrestling Highlights

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 4-19-23 MJF Sammy Guevara Image Credit: AEW

– After MJF and Sammy Guevara announced their new alliance on AEW Dynamite, it seems the two set up a play date for their cats.

– Gringo Loco spoke about his match with El Hijo del Vikingo on this past Thursday’s ROH on Honorclub TV.

– Here are highlights from this past Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gringo Loco, Impact Wrestling, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading