wrestling / News
Various News: MJF and Sammy Guevara Have A Play Date For Their Cats, Gringo Loco On His Match With Vikingo, Impact Wrestling Highlights
April 22, 2023 | Posted by
– After MJF and Sammy Guevara announced their new alliance on AEW Dynamite, it seems the two set up a play date for their cats.
Guess who had their first play date today?!?!? pic.twitter.com/oHY2OEj8am
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 21, 2023
– Gringo Loco spoke about his match with El Hijo del Vikingo on this past Thursday’s ROH on Honorclub TV.
.@GringoLocoOG shares his thoughts on his match against @vikingo_aaa, @AEW, #ROH, and his future.
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV right now!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/EEfSVdwtbO
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 21, 2023
– Here are highlights from this past Thursday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Trying To Sign RVD In 1997, RVD Refusing To Put Over Road Dogg
- More Details On Indictment Against Ted DiBiase Jr. On Charges of Wire Fraud & More
- Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’