Various News: MJF Set For Create-A-Pro Homecoming Event, This Week’s Being the Elite, John Cena’s Best Wrestlemania Moments

March 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

– AEW World Champion MJF is set to appear at Create-A-Pro NY’s Homecoming event on May 13 in Melville, NY. Tickets go on sale on March 27. MJF trained at CAP, along with AEW names like Max Caster, Bear Bronson, Mark Sterling, and Kris Statlander.

– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is now online.

Kenny returns home to Winnipeg. Stu Grayson returns. The ELITE & Hangman find themselves on the same side for the first time in years.

– The latest WWE Top Ten looks at John Cena’s best Wrestlemania moments.

