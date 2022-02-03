wrestling / News

Various News: Nia Jax and Dax Harwood React To Shane McMahon’s WWE Exit, Gangrel Gets Married, MLW Azteca Finale Lineup

February 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After the news broke yesterday that Shane McMahon had been let go by WWE, both Nia Jax and AEW’s Dax Harwood spoke about it on Twitter.

Jax wrote: “Damnnn…nobody is safe. So I guess the narrative that you only have a job because you’re related to so & so, doesn’t really fit now does it.

Harwood added: “Hollatcha boys @shanemcmahon.

– Gangrel got married yesterday to his girlfriend Susan Nelson.

– Tonight’s MLW Azteca finale from Tijuana, Mexico will feature:

* El Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, & Octagon Jr. vs. Alex Kane, Extreme Tiger & Villano
* EJ Nduka in action
* Jacob Fatu All Access Part Two

