wrestling / News
Various News: Nia Jax and Dax Harwood React To Shane McMahon’s WWE Exit, Gangrel Gets Married, MLW Azteca Finale Lineup
– After the news broke yesterday that Shane McMahon had been let go by WWE, both Nia Jax and AEW’s Dax Harwood spoke about it on Twitter.
Jax wrote: “Damnnn…nobody is safe. So I guess the narrative that you only have a job because you’re related to so & so, doesn’t really fit now does it.”
Harwood added: “Hollatcha boys @shanemcmahon.”
Damnnn…nobody is safe. So I guess the narrative that you only have a job because you’re related to so & so, doesn’t really fit now does it 🤔
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 2, 2022
Hollatcha boys @shanemcmahon. pic.twitter.com/bnGlMq9PDd
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 2, 2022
– Gangrel got married yesterday to his girlfriend Susan Nelson.
Jumped in the ocean… Put a jacket on… watched my favorite vampire @gangrel13 tie the knot… My turn next…
🤟❤🤟 pic.twitter.com/PcgaAgchZG
— Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) February 3, 2022
– Tonight’s MLW Azteca finale from Tijuana, Mexico will feature:
* El Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, & Octagon Jr. vs. Alex Kane, Extreme Tiger & Villano
* EJ Nduka in action
* Jacob Fatu All Access Part Two
More Trending Stories
- Brian Kendrick Addresses Past Comments After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite, Apologizes
- Bret Hart Says WWE Initially Wanted To Bill Him From America
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Pushing for Jeff Hardy to Become WWE Champion, Triple H Being Proven Right
- Alexa Bliss Says Dissolution of Marriage Document Isn’t Real