– During today’s NJPW Battle Autumn Night 12 event, Ren Narita beat Toru Yano and Sanada beat KENTA to advance to the semifinals of the NJPW World TV Championship Tournament.

The semifinal matchups will now be held at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5 in Osaka, Japan. Here are the current semifinal matchups:

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL

* SANADA vs. Ren Narita

– In a post on his Twitter account today, AEW’s Frankie Kazarian reflected on SoCal Uncensored winning the tournament to become the first AEW Tag Team Champions on October 30, 2019.

Kazarian wrote, “SCU was pivotal to the formation of AEW. The three of us were amongst the first 9 talents signed. We were there since before day 1. Always remember that…” You can check out his tweet below: