– AEW will hold another ticket pre-sale for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II starting tomorrow at 10:00 am EST. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is REBMC2 (via PWInsider).

The ticket pre-sale will run through Thursday night, ending at 10:00 pm EST. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

– WWE Hall of Famer Madusa announced that she will be signing copies of her upcoming autobiography, The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story during WrestleMania Week in Los Angeles. The book officially releases on March 28.

Madusa will be signing at The Comedy Store in LA on March 29 for NotSam-A-Mania. She has another signing scheduled on March 26 for Unlock the Con. You can view more details below.

Interview @TheComedyStore with @notsam , and I'll be signing my brand new book!! Be there when doors open at 7pm with tickets – https://t.co/r4ywcIUDC4 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/883hjWNquN — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 20, 2023