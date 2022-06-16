wrestling / News

Various News: Xavier Woods & Gina Darling Tease WWE and G4 Collaboration, Jackie Redmond Chats With Renee Paquette, Nikita Koloff Chats w/ JBL & Brisco

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods G4 WWE Superstar Image Credit: G4

– G4 released a clip today featuring Gina Darling and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods teasing a big announcement, teasing a major G4 and WWE collaboration:

– Today’s new episode of The Sessions features Renee Paquette chatting with WWE and NHL broadcaster Jackie Redmond:

Meet Jackie Redmond, sportscaster extraordinaire. Whether it’s hockey or WWE, Jackie is one of the most in-demand talents in the world of sports broadcasting — and turns out she’s Canadian BFFs with Renee, so she’s the perfect guest for a new episode of The Sessions. The ladies talk navigating a man’s world, whether Tom Brady is attractive or not, the Canadian brotherhood of WWE and Jackie’s heartwarming love story with her husband.

– Wrestling legend Nikita Koloff was the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

