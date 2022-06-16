wrestling / News
Various News: Xavier Woods & Gina Darling Tease WWE and G4 Collaboration, Jackie Redmond Chats With Renee Paquette, Nikita Koloff Chats w/ JBL & Brisco
– G4 released a clip today featuring Gina Darling and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods teasing a big announcement, teasing a major G4 and WWE collaboration:
You're not ready yet.@G4TV x @WWE pic.twitter.com/31ZgNhyuO2
— G4TV (@G4TV) June 16, 2022
– Today’s new episode of The Sessions features Renee Paquette chatting with WWE and NHL broadcaster Jackie Redmond:
Meet Jackie Redmond, sportscaster extraordinaire. Whether it’s hockey or WWE, Jackie is one of the most in-demand talents in the world of sports broadcasting — and turns out she’s Canadian BFFs with Renee, so she’s the perfect guest for a new episode of The Sessions. The ladies talk navigating a man’s world, whether Tom Brady is attractive or not, the Canadian brotherhood of WWE and Jackie’s heartwarming love story with her husband.
– Wrestling legend Nikita Koloff was the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair
- More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Much Voting Power McMahons Control
- AEW Reportedly Changed Booking Plans For Tag Team Titles