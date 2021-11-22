Velvet Sky And Bully Ray Break-Up, Say It’s An ‘Amicable’ Parting

Velvet Sky and Bully Ray are no longer an item, announcing their amicable split on social media on Monday. The wrestlers both posted identical statements to their Twitter acknowledging they they’ve parted ways and that they will not be commenting further.

You can see the tweets below, which read (Bully Ray’s version):

“[email protected] & I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life. This will be the only public comment we make on the matter.”

The two wrestling stars had been together since May of 2016. Bully Ray has worked for WWE, TNA, and ROH in the past and is a WWE Hall of Famer alongside D-Von Dudley for their work as the Dudley Boyz (when he wrestled under Bubba Ray Dudley). Velvet Sky currently works as a color commentator for the NWA promotion and is a former TNA Knockout and was part of the Beautiful People, a stable that included Angelina Love, Madison Rayne and Lacey Von Erich, that was popular with fans.

