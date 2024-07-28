Vic Joseph Names His Dream Scenario For WWE Summerslam in Cleveland

In an interview with Fightful, Vic Joseph spoke about what would be his dream scenario for this year’s Summerslam, which is in his hometown of Cleveland.

He said: “I have thought about it. I’d love to be part of it in some way shape or form. I think in my dream scenario, I’d be calling a match with Johnny Gargano, which seems to be the theme of all my media here today. But, man, it’s so cool for the city, too, to have an event like that. I think even if it’s in Cincinnati. Whatever city. Philadelphia right now, man. Everybody, you look around, and it’s wrestling and it’s so cool and it’s so fun. So to come back to Cleveland, my hometown, Miz, Gargano, the list goes on of Clevelanders. It’s so cool to me to be thinking, ‘Man, the stadium that I used to work at and the stadium that I take my son to watch football, Johnny and I have been. We’re now going to have a show? Oh, dude. That’s awesome.’“