Video Of Cody Rhodes Being Given Dad’s Watch After WrestleMania 40 Online
Cody Rhodes was gifted his father’s watch following his win at WrestleMania 40, and video of the emotional moment is online. Rhodes noted in the post-night two press event that Triple H, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan presented him backstage with the watch that Dusty pawned to put him through acting school. WWE posted video of the moment on TikTok, which you can see below.
Rhodes said during the presser:
“I know this isn’t you asked, but something I wanted to share. I came to the back and Bruce Prichard and Triple H, and Nick Khan handed me this [watch], which is the same watch that my dad had, that he pawned so I could go to acting school. So the level of investment and responsibility that the company put in my hands? I hope that I can pay it back and pay it forward 100 times over.”
#CodyRhodes received a sentimental gift moments after becoming Undisputed #WWE Champion at #WrestleMania