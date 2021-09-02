wrestling / News
Video of Jon Moxley, Sting & Eddie Kingston Post-AEW Dynamite Segment
Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Sting capped off the night at AEW Dynamite last night with some post-show antics for the crowd, and video is online. You can see the clips below, which came after Moxley, Kingston, and Allin competed on AEW Dark: Elevation.
Kingston and Moxley both thanked the crowd in their own way, and Sting did his best Scott Hall impression. You can see the spoilers from the taping here.
This was cool! After @aew #AEWDynamite , @MadKing1981 Too Sweet @sting and then thanked the crowd! With @JonMoxley #aew #nwo #toosweet pic.twitter.com/PVcGhmlEmr
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) September 2, 2021
Love that @JonMoxley @MadKing1981 @Sting do these at the end of the show. Moxley being silly with Kingston!@aew #aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/o6tkCNdjtM
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) September 2, 2021
The Stinger with a survey!@Sting @AEW @AEWDark #AEWDark #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I3dl70Bxgz
— BeKindRewind515 (@BeKindRewind515) September 2, 2021
