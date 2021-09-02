wrestling / News

Video of Jon Moxley, Sting & Eddie Kingston Post-AEW Dynamite Segment

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Sting capped off the night at AEW Dynamite last night with some post-show antics for the crowd, and video is online. You can see the clips below, which came after Moxley, Kingston, and Allin competed on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Kingston and Moxley both thanked the crowd in their own way, and Sting did his best Scott Hall impression. You can see the spoilers from the taping here.

