WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates The Rock on MTV Award, Stock Down

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Ballers Dwayne Johnson Rolling Stone

– Vince McMahon had some congratulations for The Rock following his being announced as this year’s MTV Generation Award recipient. The Great One was announced as this year’s honoree on Thursday. McMahon posted to Twitter:

– WWE’s stock price closed at $74.54 on Friday, down $1.01 (1.34%) from the previous closing price.

