WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates The Rock on MTV Award, Stock Down

– Vince McMahon had some congratulations for The Rock following his being announced as this year’s MTV Generation Award recipient. The Great One was announced as this year’s honoree on Thursday. McMahon posted to Twitter:

The People’s Champ becomes The Generation’s Champ. Congratulations to @TheRock on being named the #GenerationAward recipient of this year’s @MTVAwards! https://t.co/jTbKIMHD0D — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 14, 2019

– WWE’s stock price closed at $74.54 on Friday, down $1.01 (1.34%) from the previous closing price.