– It looks like WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon once again made his control of last night’s Raw known by making multiple changes during the show. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that McMahon made more changes than usual to last night’s edition of WWE Raw.

Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon changed some matchups and finishes for last night’s live USA Network broadcast. His changes also reportedly involved taking some people off the show and putting other talents on instead. Meltzer also stated that McMahon has been changing things every week, but apparently, last night’s Raw had more changes than what usually takes place.

Additionally, Bryan Alvarez reported that around the time CM Punk was at Raw, the lineup of talent at Raw apparently had “nothing” at around 5:30 pm EST, suggesting the show was still being re-written late into the day. Wrestlers reportedly still didn’t know what they were doing before the show started. Also, Meltzer reported that some of the talents at Raw knew that they were scratched from the show.