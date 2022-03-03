Vince McMahon to Induct The Undertaker for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

– During his interview on The Pat McAfee Show today, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced that he will be the one to induct former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, into the WWE Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022 inductees. You can see a clip of McMahon’s announcement below.

Vince McMahon said on the news, “Undertaker, of course, is going to be in the Hall of Fame, and I’m going to have the distinction of inducting him into the Hall of Fame.” He added on The Undertaker:

“I like the guy. I love the guy. Not just like I love the guy — we’ve known each other for so many years. We’ve been through all kinds of situations. Some I’m glad didn’t make the newspapers and so forth, you know, but I mean, when you live on the road like that, you know, when you have your family at home, you have to have a family on the road. And you have to have people you can count on, rely on, they’re loyal, and what have you, and trustworthy and not have to look over your shoulder. And he’s that kinda guy. He’s an extraordinary human being as well as one of the premier, all-time greats in the ring. Whereas as a human being, I could talk about the character, and it won’t bother me at all. But in my mind, I’m thinking, when I’m up here, I’m inducting him, I’m thinking about, ‘I know who he is!’ You know? And that’s tough when you know someone that’s that close and you care about them so much. And that’s going to be one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done.”

The Undertaker announced his retirement from wrestling at WWE Survivor Series 2020. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 1. The induction ceremony will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.