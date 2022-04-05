WALTER On His Reaction To Name Change To Gunther In WWE NXT, Working On His Physique

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. at WrestleMania 38, Gunther (aka WALTER) addressed his reaction to his name change in WWE NXT and working on his physique. Here’s what he had to say:

Gunther on working on his physique: “I guess I eat less. I always worked out a lot, but for the first time, I have really focused on my nutrition. These guys really pushed me. I’ve got to say, when I was a wrestling fan, I always liked the look of the solid heavyweights in Japan who had a little bit of a gut carrying around, just brawls and stuff like that. But, at the end of the day, you’ve got to go with the times, and evolve a little bit, and that’s what I did.”

On if he was upset by his name change to Gunther: “Not all to be honest. If it would be the other way around, and it would be Gunther before and Walter now, it would have been the same uproar. A lot of people react negatively to change. Change is normal in life, and it’s part of it, and we have to go with it.”