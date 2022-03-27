Wardlow Weighs In On AEW & WWE ‘War,’ Wanting To Face Brock Lesnar

Wardlow recently discussed the perceived war between AEW and WWE, his desire for a match with Brock Lesnar and more. The AEW star spoke with NBC Sports Boston for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On the “war” between AEW and WWE: “I try not to pay too much attention to what people are saying on Twitter. I have seen a little bit of that interaction. I can’t speak for everyone else in the locker room. Myself, personally, I don’t feel like we’re necessarily in any type of war. Maybe if we were going head-to-head with Monday Night Raw or going head-to-head with SmackDown, maybe then. But realistically, I just feel like we’re two completely different products, you know? One product does entertainment, one does professional wrestling. I just think it’s almost hard to even compare the two. I truly feel like we are in our own league.”

On fans fighting between the two companies: “On that, people also need to understand you can like both. I like bananas and oranges.”

On his desire to face Brock Lesnar: “I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW any time he wants. That’s up there on the dream [match] list but, my dream [opponents] in AEW,, Kenny Omega is at the top, Andrade, [and] PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best in the world and I live to be challenged. I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish/what I can overcome. So, I’d like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself.”