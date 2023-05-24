wrestling / News
Weaponized Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 23, 2023 | Posted by
Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will settle their feud in a weaponized steel cage match on next week’s episode of NXT. The match was made official on Tuesday’s show after a promo battle between the two in which Jayne challenged Dolin to a cage match and Dolin suggested they up the ante.
The match is the sole bout announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network.
