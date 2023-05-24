wrestling / News

Weaponized Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-30-23 Image Credit: WWE

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will settle their feud in a weaponized steel cage match on next week’s episode of NXT. The match was made official on Tuesday’s show after a promo battle between the two in which Jayne challenged Dolin to a cage match and Dolin suggested they up the ante.

The match is the sole bout announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading