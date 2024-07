– On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, Wendy Choo will be in action against Carlee Bright. Choo took a shot at Carlee Bright earlier, referring to her as, “Kelly Kelly’s daughter.” She wrote on her X account earlier, “Say goodnight to Kelly Kellyโ€™s daughter.”

That later prompted former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly to respond herself. She said on X, “Ohhhhhh does mother need to come out of retirement??? @CarleeBrightWWE let me know girl I got you!!! ๐Ÿ˜‰” You can view that exchange below.

Tonight’s WWE NXT will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm ESt.

https://x.com/therealestwendy/status/1807938076041216343