– On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, Wendy Choo will be in action against Carlee Bright. Choo took a shot at Carlee Bright earlier, referring to her as, “Kelly Kelly’s daughter.” She wrote on her X account earlier, “Say goodnight to Kelly Kelly’s daughter.”

That later prompted former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly to respond herself. She said on X, “Ohhhhhh does mother need to come out of retirement??? @CarleeBrightWWE let me know girl I got you!!! 😉” You can view that exchange below.

Tonight’s WWE NXT will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm ESt.

