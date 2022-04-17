West Coast Pro Game Related Results: Jacob Fatu vs. Bandido, Minoru Suzuki In Action

West Coast Pro Game Related has wrapped up (April 15). In the main event, Jacob Fatu took on Bandido for the West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion. Minoru Suzuki was also in action against Kevin Blackwood. Check out the full results below (via Fightful):

*AJ Gray def. Levi Shapiro

*The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed) def. Arez, ASF & Gringo Loco

*Vinnie Massaro def. AKIRA

*Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) def. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

*Titus Alexander def. Mike Bailey

*Yuji Nagata def. Davey Richards

*Minoru Suzuki def. Kevin Blackwood

*Masha Slamovich def. Debbie Malenko

*West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) def. Bandido

GORGEOUS Backdrop Driver from Nagata scores the win over Davey Richards! #GameRelated pic.twitter.com/XZCavimFqH — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 16, 2022

KAZE NI NAREEEEEE! SUZUKI IS BACK IN THE STATE ROOM ONCE AGAIN! Murder Grandpa vs Aesthetic Crippler! #GameRelated pic.twitter.com/fXd9ICqHpH — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 16, 2022

INSANE GUTWRENCH POWERBOMB FROM ALPHA ZO TO ASF #GameRelated pic.twitter.com/AEz6uMPfQM — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 16, 2022