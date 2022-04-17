wrestling / News

West Coast Pro Game Related Results: Jacob Fatu vs. Bandido, Minoru Suzuki In Action

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Fernando Quiles Jr
Jacob Fatu MLW Image Credit: MLW

West Coast Pro Game Related has wrapped up (April 15). In the main event, Jacob Fatu took on Bandido for the West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion. Minoru Suzuki was also in action against Kevin Blackwood. Check out the full results below (via Fightful):

*AJ Gray def. Levi Shapiro
*The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed) def. Arez, ASF & Gringo Loco
*Vinnie Massaro def. AKIRA
*Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) def. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
*Titus Alexander def. Mike Bailey
*Yuji Nagata def. Davey Richards
*Minoru Suzuki def. Kevin Blackwood
*Masha Slamovich def. Debbie Malenko
*West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) def. Bandido

