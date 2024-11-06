Westside Gunn Tried To Get Fozzy To Appear At Heels Have Eyes III

Westside Gunn said before his Heels Have Eyes III show that he was trying to book Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy for the show. The event took place on November 2nd in Chicago and was a music and wrestling event. Gunn spoke for an interview with Peter Rosenberg before the show that he was hoping to book the AEW star and his band, though the group did not ultimately perform.

“Right now, we’re trying to book Fozzy,” Gunn had said (per Fightful). “Hopefully, by the time ya’ll hear this, you’ll have already heard that Fozzy was there.”