Will Ospreay Says Bryan Danielson Has Earned The Mark ‘Best In The World’

Will Ospreay says that Bryan Danielson deserves the moniker of the best in the world. Danielson is putting his career on the line against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In, and Ospreay posted to his Twitter account to talk about being on the same card with Danielson next weekend in London.

Ospreay wrote:

When I was a kid this man would walk down the ramp towards rings with Europes “final countdown” banging out & with one finger in the air to signal the worlds number 1 is about to compete.

Everywhere he has gone and truly mean EVERYWHERE. He has earned the mark “The Best In The World”

August 25th. Danielson is doing it all again. In the main event of the iconic Wembley Stadium!!

To be on the same card is awesome but as a massive fan, to me this is legendary!!

