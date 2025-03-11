– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed having 48 matches rated five-stars by The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. Ospreay explained how his high match ratings have positively impacted his career, especially when he entered free agency. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On the idea of how having 48 five-star matches from Dave Meltzer don’t pay the bills: “That was the topic a little while ago where they’re going ‘five star matches don’t pay bills.’ But I have paid for my dad’s house, I’ve paid for my mum’s kitchen, so…”

On how his five-star matches helped him when entering free agency: “Honestly it was more like, if people are looking at it and going ‘this is sick,’ they admired the work ethic and the imagination, and the details that I was putting into the match that made it whatever Dave thinks it was. But like of course everyone’s right, like it doesn’t pay bills, but like for me at that time when I was approaching free agency, it was like ‘well who isn’t going to want the guy that is putting f**king banger, after banger, after banger, after banger, after banger?'”

Will Ospreay was in action last Sunday at AEW Revolution 2025 on pay-per-view. He defeated his rival, Kyle Fletcher, in a brutal Steel Cage Match.