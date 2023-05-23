Will Ospreay Reportedly Suffering From AC Joint Shoulder Injury

– According to a report by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, NJPW star Will Ospreay is dealing with another shoulder issue that is “hurting” him at the moment. Per Meltzer, Ospreay is suffering from an AC joint injury in his right shoulder right now.

Ospreay was in action last Sunday at NJPW Strong Resurgence in Long Beach, California. He defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the semifinals of a tournament to determine a new No. 1 contender for the IWGP US Heavyweight Title currently held by Kenny Omega. With the win, Ospreay is now slated to face Lance Archer in the finals of the tournament.

Meltzer also noted that Ospreay was legitimately dealing with the affects of his painful shoulder injury during his recent match with Tanahashi over the weekend, and he wasn’t trying to sell a worked injury. It’s unknown if Ospreay is planning to take time off right now or continue working through the shoulder injury.

Ospreay previously suffered a shoulder injury earlier in March in a New Japan Cup match against Mark Davis. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from the rest of the tournament, and he underwent physical therapy, returning to the ring the following month.