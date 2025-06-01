– Speaking to Jon Alba for Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed her efforts to ascend the ranks in AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Willow Nightingale on her efforts to ascend the ranks of AEW: “While I may not be a Toni Storm or a Mercedes [Mone], who walked through the door with already these expectations and a name and followers and viewers and all this stuff, I think I’ve worked my way as, what people would say, homegrown, and I’m there among the ranks with them, and I think part of it is because how much I love this company, and I’ve grown through it. Maybe that’s even part of the reason people love me so much, is because the story of AEW kind of is the story of me.”

On the story of AEW being rotted in passion for wrestling: “It’s rooted in passion for pro wrestling, being something different than what everybody else expects or understands pro wrestling to have been for years…and maybe there’s a little bit of buzz going on. But myself and the company, parallel, have ambition to do more and be more and prove to everyone that I deserve the spot that I’m in. I’ve worked my butt off to be here. Passion is one thing, yes. But we’ve done all the hard work to actually deserve being in the positions we are. And that is maybe a parallel I’ve never put together until now.”

As previously noted, Willow Nightingale signed a new deal with AEW last month. She was also in action on last week’s AEW Dynamite, losing a mixed tag team match along with Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe to Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and Gabe Kidd.