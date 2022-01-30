Winter Storm In Northeast Leads To Several Independent Event Postponements

PWInsider reports that several independent events in the Northeast were cancelled or postponed thanks to the blizzard in the area this weekend. That includes Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling and more. They include:

* NYWC’s return to Deer Park, Long Island has been cancelled. This would have featured the 2020 and 2021 NYWC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. They will hold the inductions as part of their Psycho Circus event on February 26.

* Carlito had been scheduled for a signing at the Wrestling Collector store in Stockholm, New Jersey. That has been moved to February 19.

* Stand Alone Wrestling’s event at the Auction House at Renniger’s in Schuykill Haven, PA has been postponed to February 26.

* Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling’s event in East Haven, CT was postponed to February 18.