wrestling / News
Women’s North American Title Match Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
January 14, 2025 | Posted by
Fallon Henley will defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship in two weeks against Shotzi. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw Shotzi beat Stephanie Vaquer in a #1 contender’s match to earn a shot at Henley and the title.
The finish came when Jacy Jayne came down to interfere and was beat up by both competitors. As the ref was distracted, Henley hit Vaquer in the back with the title and Shotzi, who didn’t see it, rolled Vaquer up for the win.
The match was announced as set for two weeks in Atlanta at Center Stage.
DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!@FallonHenleyWWE cost @Steph_Vaquer the match, and @ShotziWWE is now the new No. 1 Contender! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aJ63lCiCEw
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves Comments on Move Back To WWE NXT Booth, Says He Was Told He Wasn’t ‘Famous Enough’ for Main Roster
- Vince McMahon’s Lawyer Issues Statement On Janel Grant’s Status Conference Request, Files Response
- Details On Penta’s WWE Raw Debut, Triple H Comments On Arrival
- Ted DiBiase Says Ultimate Warrior Would’ve Had No Success Without Great Wrestlers Leading Him In The Ring