Women’s North American Title Match Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks

Fallon Henley will defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship in two weeks against Shotzi. Tuesday night’s episode of NXT saw Shotzi beat Stephanie Vaquer in a #1 contender’s match to earn a shot at Henley and the title.

The finish came when Jacy Jayne came down to interfere and was beat up by both competitors. As the ref was distracted, Henley hit Vaquer in the back with the title and Shotzi, who didn’t see it, rolled Vaquer up for the win.

The match was announced as set for two weeks in Atlanta at Center Stage.