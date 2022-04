Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Title Match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the lineup below for next Monday’s show, which airs live from Detroit, Michigan on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Titles: Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

* Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

* Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio