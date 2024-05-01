wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show, including Chelsea Green making her return to NXT to face Roxanne Perez for the latter’s title.

NXT airs next Tuesday live on USA Network.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green
* Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs
* Supernova Sessions with guest Trick Williams
* NXT Women’s Combine

