World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling Announces Big FanFest and Show in March

– World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling has announced a new show and FanFest to take place in March. The company announced (per PWInsider that the show, Reunion in Round-Town, will take place March 14th at Circleville Ohio Fairgrounds. The full announcement is below:

On Saturday, March 14th World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling returns to Circleville Ohio Fairgrounds as they alongside New Law Office present the biggest professional wrestling event to come to the state of Ohio, as they present the Reunion in Round-Town at the Fairgrounds Heritage Center! Featuring Hall of Famers, Legends and Stars from the WWE, UFC, NWA, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, and other major promotions spanning the 70s-80s-90s and now!

There will be a Fan Fest taking place from 11am to 5pm, featuring the first time ever in the state of Ohio Reunion of the WWE Hall of Fame Faction The Four Horsemen (Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, and JJ Dillon), also taking place for the first time in Ohio is the reunion of Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton. Also see stars such as The Godfather/Papa Shango, LOD Road Warrior Animal, The Boogeyman, Bushwhacker Luke, Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell, Abdullah the Butcher, Missy Hyatt, Tatanka, Fantastic Bobby Fulton and more! There will be 4 Q&As during the Fan Fest, which is included in all ticket packages. For a full line-up of stars appearing visit https://bpt.me/4318939!

There will be a live professional wrestling event taking place starting at the classic 6:05pm! The Four Horsemen will be doing a special welcome to the fans before the opening contest! Some of the matches set to take place are: ECW 4-Corners Match with Fonzie as the special guest referee as Sandman and Shane Douglas w/ Francine battle the teams of The Gangstas, Raven & Blue Meanie, and Pit Bull Gary Wolf & CW Anderson w/ Jerry Lynn; Flyin Brian Pillman will go one-on-one with Amazing N8 Mattson w/ The Perfect 10 Baby Doll for the vacated Triple Crown of Wrestling Championship; Rock n Bullet Club Ricky Morton & Chase Owens go head to head with The Heatseekers Elliott and Sigmon; Legends Live! Memphis Mafia’s Superstar Dundee, Wild-Fire Tommy Rich and Boogie Woogie Man Handsome Jimmy Valiant team up against the WCW Wild Cats’ Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Prince of Darkness Kevin Sullivan and Total Protection Mr. Hughes; for more matches visit https://bpt.me/4318939!

During the matches, the 4th Annual Ohio Professional Wrestling Inductions will be taking place! Being honored are Flyin Brian Pillman Sr, Wild-Fire Tommy Rich, Big Jim Lancaster, Chief White Owl, and Dominic DeNucci!

An hour after the live professional wrestling matches, Dan “The Beast” Severn will be sitting down for a live Q&A session, in which, he’ll be discussion his careers in both the MMA and Professional Wrestling. He’ll also be discussing his thoughts on Brock Lesnar, Ken Shamrock, the current state of UFC, and more! This is a separately ticketed event!

Purchase your tickets at https://bpt.me/4318939!