WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 24 Preview & Lineup

February 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 24 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 24 airing in syndication:

* Princess Aussie and Tormenta vs. Miami Sweet Heat
* Chainsaw and Pep Riley vs. The Mighty Mights
* Holly Swag and Penelope Pink vs. Chantilly Chella and Roxxy Fierce
* Santana Garrett vs. Paola Mayfield

SEASON 3 EPISODE 24: “Call Me Daisy Lane” Tag Team competition heats up. Princess Aussie and Tormenta battle 4 times tag team champions Miami Sweet Heat to start this start episode in WOW – Women Of Wrestling. Also in tag team action – the friendship has resulted in a new tag team in WOW when Chainsaw and new friend Pep Riley compete – together – against The Mighty Mights. With the changes Pep Riley has gone through lately, how will she show up for the match and wrestle with her new friend? New tag partners Holly Swag and Penelope Pink seek to continue their momentum with a win against Chantilly Chella and Roxxy Fierce. And, in the Main Event, Santana Garrett gets her rematch against Paola Mayfield – who tonight will not be accompanied by Abilene Maverick – she’s barred from ringside!

