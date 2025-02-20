– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview, synopsis, and lineup for this weekend’s Season 3 Episode 24 airing in syndication:

* Princess Aussie and Tormenta vs. Miami Sweet Heat

* Chainsaw and Pep Riley vs. The Mighty Mights

* Holly Swag and Penelope Pink vs. Chantilly Chella and Roxxy Fierce

* Santana Garrett vs. Paola Mayfield