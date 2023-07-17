WrestleMania 40 Ticket Packages Available Via On Location

WWE has announced that ticket packages for WrestleMania 40 are now available through On Location. The company issued a press release on Monday that announced the details for the ticket packages, as you can see below:

Exclusive Access to WrestleMania 40 Ticket Packages Now Available Via On Location

WWE is returning to the city of brotherly love for WrestleMania 40 and the best way to catch every exhilarating moment is with a WrestleMania Priority Pass package from WWE’s Official Fan Hospitality Provider, On Location!

WrestleMania Priority Pass packages offer the WWE Universe unrivaled access to the biggest event in sports entertainment. Gain access to items like premium ringside seating, unforgettable interactions with WWE Superstars, exclusive pre-show tailgates and parties, unparalleled hospitality and so much more.

Additionally, The Undertaker will be making a special appearance at Pre-Show Hospitality. WWE Priority Pass guests can enjoy all-inclusive food and beverages before the action kicks off at WrestleMania while WWE Superstars, including The Undertaker, stop by to mingle and take photos.

With multiple ticket and hotel package options available, the WrestleMania Priority Pass has something for every WWE fan. You can buy your packages NOW by clicking HERE or by calling On Location at 1-855-346-7388.

WRESTLEMANIA 40 PRIORITY PASS TICKET PACKAGE OPTIONS

CHAMPION

Premium Floor Seating

Ringside Photo Opportunity

ECW Excursion with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam

Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights)

Featuring an Appearance from The Undertaker

Exclusive Commemorative Chair w/ Hassle Free Shipping

In-Seat Food & Beverage Service

Access to the Live Podcast Media Lounge

Ring Mat Plaque

WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack

Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

GOLD

Lower-Level Seating

Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights)

Featuring an Appearance from The Undertaker

Signed Commemorative Poster

Ring Mat Plaque

WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack

Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

SILVER

Upper-Level Seating

Pre-Show Tailgate with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights)

WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack

Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane

Dedicated Stadium Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

HOTEL PACKAGES

Hotel packages will provide hotel accommodations and roundtrip transportation from the hotel and Lincoln Financial Field for both nights of WrestleMania*. Full hotel package details can be found here: LINK TBD

For those fans attending Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, roundtrip transportation can be reserved with any Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District hotel package.