WrestleMania 40 Ticket Packages Available Via On Location
WWE has announced that ticket packages for WrestleMania 40 are now available through On Location. The company issued a press release on Monday that announced the details for the ticket packages, as you can see below:
WWE is returning to the city of brotherly love for WrestleMania 40 and the best way to catch every exhilarating moment is with a WrestleMania Priority Pass package from WWE’s Official Fan Hospitality Provider, On Location!
WrestleMania Priority Pass packages offer the WWE Universe unrivaled access to the biggest event in sports entertainment. Gain access to items like premium ringside seating, unforgettable interactions with WWE Superstars, exclusive pre-show tailgates and parties, unparalleled hospitality and so much more.
Additionally, The Undertaker will be making a special appearance at Pre-Show Hospitality. WWE Priority Pass guests can enjoy all-inclusive food and beverages before the action kicks off at WrestleMania while WWE Superstars, including The Undertaker, stop by to mingle and take photos.
With multiple ticket and hotel package options available, the WrestleMania Priority Pass has something for every WWE fan. You can buy your packages NOW by clicking HERE or by calling On Location at 1-855-346-7388.
WRESTLEMANIA 40 PRIORITY PASS TICKET PACKAGE OPTIONS
CHAMPION
Premium Floor Seating
Ringside Photo Opportunity
ECW Excursion with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam
Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights)
Featuring an Appearance from The Undertaker
Exclusive Commemorative Chair w/ Hassle Free Shipping
In-Seat Food & Beverage Service
Access to the Live Podcast Media Lounge
Ring Mat Plaque
WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack
Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane
Dedicated Stadium Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard
GOLD
Lower-Level Seating
Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights)
Featuring an Appearance from The Undertaker
Signed Commemorative Poster
Ring Mat Plaque
WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack
Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane
Dedicated Stadium Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard
SILVER
Upper-Level Seating
Pre-Show Tailgate with WWE Superstar Appearances (Both Nights)
WWE Priority Pass Pre-Event Gift Pack
Superstore Express Entrance & Checkout Lane
Dedicated Stadium Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard
HOTEL PACKAGES
Hotel packages will provide hotel accommodations and roundtrip transportation from the hotel and Lincoln Financial Field for both nights of WrestleMania*. Full hotel package details can be found here: LINK TBD
For those fans attending Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, roundtrip transportation can be reserved with any Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District hotel package.
