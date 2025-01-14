wrestling / News

Wrestling Industry Reacts To Penta Beating Chad Gable in WWE Raw Debut

January 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Penta 1-13-25 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Penta made his WWE debut last night on Raw, beating Chad Gable in a singles bout. A number of talents from across the industry, including stars of TNA, WWE, and AEW, later commented on his debut via social media, which you can see below.

Thunder Rosa said on Penta’s debut, “I’m proud when my friend achieves his dreams… I REALLY AM! Orgullosa de ser Mexicana! 🇲🇽” Also, Penta’s own brother and former Lucha Bros. tag team partner in AEW, Rey Fenix, commented on Penta, “Congratulations bro ❤️ Without a doubt MY FAVORITE LUCHADOR! You deserve all the best for all you’ve worked for, the #1 LUCHADOR. I am very proud to be your brother and see how you have achieved all your dreams, I LOVE YOU ❤️ and 👌🏻 FEAR.”

Other stars who reacted to his debut include WWE’s Big E, Bronson Reed, and Grayson Waller. You can view their comments below:

