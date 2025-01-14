– As noted, Penta made his WWE debut last night on Raw, beating Chad Gable in a singles bout. A number of talents from across the industry, including stars of TNA, WWE, and AEW, later commented on his debut via social media, which you can see below.

Thunder Rosa said on Penta’s debut, “I’m proud when my friend achieves his dreams… I REALLY AM! Orgullosa de ser Mexicana! 🇲🇽” Also, Penta’s own brother and former Lucha Bros. tag team partner in AEW, Rey Fenix, commented on Penta, “Congratulations bro ❤️ Without a doubt MY FAVORITE LUCHADOR! You deserve all the best for all you’ve worked for, the #1 LUCHADOR. I am very proud to be your brother and see how you have achieved all your dreams, I LOVE YOU ❤️ and 👌🏻 FEAR.”

Other stars who reacted to his debut include WWE’s Big E, Bronson Reed, and Grayson Waller. You can view their comments below:

I miss him and wish him the best. — Alex Abrahantes (@TheHypeManAlex) January 14, 2025

Hermano — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) January 14, 2025

Cero Miedo 💀 — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) January 14, 2025

Back in March, Penta and I got to wrestle eachother one on one for the first time. After spending years going at it as a tag team, ALL AROUND THE WORLD. This short doc was put together after that match and I sat on it for months, wondering if I was going to share with the world… pic.twitter.com/hBQGWH6n3k — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) January 14, 2025

Maaaaaan…Penta v Gable was PHENOMENAL. Thrilled to see Penta’s upcoming run & a reminder that Gable has been magnificent for a long time. #RawOnNetflix — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) January 14, 2025

Welcome, PENTA. Just know, you're in the splash zone now.

Ill reserve a TSUNAMI for your La Parka lookin ass!!!#WWERaw #Netflix ##RawonNetflix — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 14, 2025