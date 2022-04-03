wrestling / News

WWE Already Selling Cody Rhodes Merchandise

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes Wrestlemania Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes hasn’t even been back on WWE TV for a full hour yet and WWE already has merchandise available. There are now three t-shirt designs for purchase in the WWE Shop with the ‘American Nightmare’ branding.

Rhodes returned at Wrestlemania as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins and beat him in their match.

