WWE Already Selling Cody Rhodes Merchandise
April 2, 2022 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes hasn’t even been back on WWE TV for a full hour yet and WWE already has merchandise available. There are now three t-shirt designs for purchase in the WWE Shop with the ‘American Nightmare’ branding.
The American Nightmare! New @CodyRhodes tees available now at #WWEShop! #WWE #WrestleMania #CodyRhodeshttps://t.co/iTSnRt7Sw9 pic.twitter.com/3F9Pnqeqx2
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 3, 2022
Rhodes returned at Wrestlemania as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins and beat him in their match.
