WWE Applies For New NFT-Related Trademark

PWInsider reports that WWE has filed for a new NFT-related trademark for something called ‘WWE Lockup’. This is the second such trademark filing after one for their NFT platform WWE Moonsault earlier this week. The listing is for:

Non-downloadable software for electronic asset transfer; non-downloadable software for exchanging, transferring and transacting non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”); providing non-downloadable software for use in exchange of digital funding; providing non-downloadable software for managing payment and exchange transactions; providing non-downloadable software for creating and managing a blockchain or distributed ledger platform for use in managing digital currency, virtual currency, cryptocurrency, digital and blockchain assets; providing downloadable software for creating and managing a blockchain or distributed ledger platform for use in managing digital currency, virtual currency, cryptocurrency, digital and blockchain assets; providing non downloadable blockchain software; downloadable blockchain software; providing a viewer to view images, audio or multimedia files associated with or embedded in non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”); platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) featuring computer software platforms using blockchain and distributed ledger technology for authenticating and processing non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”); Minting, creating, selling managing and distributing non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) created, maintained, and transacted on blockchain networks using blockchain technologies including software and hardware wallets, and which NFTs are associated with other multimedia digital assets; providing an online marketplace for buyers and sellers of crypto collectibles, digital collectibles, blockchain-based non-fungible assets, digital assets or associated content; providing an online marketplace for creation, posting, minting, promoting, and exchange crypto collectibles, digital collectives, digital art, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and assets, digital assets and other application tokens; providing use of online, non -downloadable computer software and application interface for creating, minting, and trading blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”); smart contract library services, namely, providing temporary use of online, non-downloadable software in the nature of smart contracts for virtual item minting, transfer, and exchange using digital assets, tokens, or cryptocurrencies; providing online non-downloadable computer programs and computer software for electronic transfer of digital information, assets, coins, and tokens; providing online non-downloadable computer software for use as a digital asset wallet; providing online non-downloadable computer software for enabling users to electronically create, exchange, store, send, receive, accept, and transmit digital tokens based on or transacting upon or by blockchain technology; online retail store and marketplace services featuring digital collectibles, digital tokens, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), cryptocurrencies, virtual currency, digital items, and digital art; operating an online marketplace for displaying, registering, purchasing, selling, trading, listing, and transferring digital assets, digital works, and digital collectibles represented by non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) via a blockchain network; non-downloadable cloud software for use as a digital wallet; non-downloadable image, multimedia, text, audio, and video files authenticated by controlled by or associated with non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”); non-downloadable application software for storing, tracking, selling, auctioning, buying, trading, displaying, minting, and searching for non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”); non-downloadable marketplace platforms that allow users to buy, sell and store non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”); online store services featuring virtual goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”); crypto-collectibles and application tokens used and transferred on a software as a service (SaaS); crypto-collectibles and application tokens accessed on a platform as a service (PaaS)